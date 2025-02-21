Former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio arrested at US Capitol

Ample evidence has emerged over what happened at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Enrique Tarrio, the former chairman of the Proud Boys and who was recently pardoned by President Donald Trump, was arrested at the U.S. Capitol on Friday, according to authorities.

Tarrio, according to the U.S. Capitol Police, allegedly struck a woman's phone and arm when she allegedly put a phone near his face after a press conference wrapped up on Capitol grounds.

Tarrio was sentenced in September 2023 for his conviction on seditious conspiracy and given the longest sentence of all of the convicted Jan. 6 rioters, though he was not at the Capitol on Jan. 6.

During his sentencing, prosecutors pointed to a nine-page strategic plan to "storm" government buildings in Washington on Jan. 6 that was found in Tarrio's possession after the riot, as well as violent rhetoric they say he routinely used in messages with other members of the group about what they would do if Congress moved forward in certifying President Joe Biden's election win.

Tarrio was notably sentenced to the longest term of imprisonment among all of the nearly 1,600 individuals charged in connection with the attack.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.