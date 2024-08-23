NYPD searching for suspect accused of punching woman, making anti-Muslim comments at her in Brooklyn

FORT GREENE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are searching for the suspect accused of assaulting a woman in Brooklyn.

The attack happened around 8:40pm on Wednesday inside a commercial building at 139 Flatbush Avenue.

According to the NYPD, the suspect approached the 34-year-old woman and punched her multiple times in the face. Officers say the suspect also made anti-Muslim comments at the woman before fleeing the scene westbound on Atlantic Avenue.

The victim suffered minor injuries from the attack, but was not hospitalized.

The NYPD's Hate Crimes Unit is investigating the incident.

Police say the suspect is described as a man approximately 16-20 years old, with a heavy build and dark complexion. He was last seen wearing a black mask, black hooded sweatshirt and black pants. The suspect was also seen wearing white sneakers and carrying a book bag.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

