MTA pilot program offering commuters free bus rides set to end

NEW YORK (WABC) -- An MTA pilot program that lets commuters ride for free along some bus routes across the five boroughs is ending.

Several bus routes are set to be impacted by the change, including the B60, BX18, M116, Q4, S46 and S96.

The program, which New York State funded, expires September 1.

The impact the free rides had on commuters was noticeable. The MTA says ridership along the routes with free service increased by 35 percent during the pilot program.

The end of free rides comes as the agency begins to aggressively crackdown on bus fare evaders. The MTA, in concert with the NYPD, has deployed agents to monitor bus routes with high evasion rates and are issuing summonses to offenders.

The agency says it loses hundreds of millions of dollars each year from people who don't pay their bus fares.

