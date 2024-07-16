Full list of 2024 Emmy nominations | Watch live as they're announced tomorrow

The 2024 Emmy season has arrived and On The Red Carpet is celebrating the best shows on television with a new special highlighting some of the top contenders for TV's most prestigious prize.

Nominations for the 76th Emmy Awards will be presented by Tony Hale and Sheryl Lee Ralph tomorrow morning at the historic El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles.

Television Academy Chair Cris Abrego will join Hale and Ralph at the nominations ceremony.

"While this year has been marked by significant challenges for our industry and its workforce, there has been an abundance of remarkable programs, extraordinary performances and impactful storytelling," said Abrego. "Great television relies on the contributions of so many, and we are delighted to have Tony and Sheryl help us acknowledge excellence across our field as we embark on a season of tremendous celebration."

The 76th Emmy Awards will be broadcast live on Sunday, Sept. 15 at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Check back at at 8:30 a.m. PT/11:30 a.m. ET to watch the event live.

We'll have a look at the full list of nominees below as they're announced.

Outstanding Comedy Series

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series

Outstanding Guest Actor In A Comedy Series

Outstanding Guest Actress In A Comedy Series

Outstanding Directing For A Comedy Series

Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series

Outstanding Drama Series

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series

Outstanding Guest Actor In A Drama Series

Outstanding Guest Actress In A Drama Series

Outstanding Directing For A Drama Series

Outstanding Writing For A Drama Series

Outstanding Limited Or Anthology Series

Outstanding Television Movie

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Outstanding Directing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Outstanding Writing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Outstanding Host For A Reality Or Competition Program

Outstanding Host For A Game Show

Outstanding Structured Reality Program

Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program

Outstanding Reality Competition Program

Outstanding Game Show

Outstanding Directing For A Reality Program

Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama Or Variety Series

Outstanding Actor In A Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series

Outstanding Actress In A Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series

Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction Or Reality Series

Outstanding Talk Series

Outstanding Scripted Variety Series

Outstanding Variety Special (Live)

Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

Outstanding Directing For A Variety Series

Outstanding Directing For A Variety Special

Outstanding Writing For A Variety Series

Outstanding Writing For A Variety Special

Outstanding Animated Program

Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour Or More)

Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Period Or Fantasy Program (One Hour Or More)

Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Program (Half-Hour)

Outstanding Production Design For A Variety Or Reality Series

Outstanding Production Design For A Variety Special

Outstanding Casting For A Comedy Series

Outstanding Casting For A Drama Series

Outstanding Casting For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Outstanding Casting For A Reality Program

Outstanding Choreography For Variety Or Reality Programming

Outstanding Choreography For Scripted Programming

Outstanding Cinematography For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Outstanding Cinematography For A Series (Half-Hour)

Outstanding Cinematography For A Series (One Hour)

Outstanding Cinematography For A Nonfiction Program

Outstanding Cinematography For A Reality Program

Outstanding Commercial

Outstanding Contemporary Costumes For A Series

Outstanding Contemporary Costumes For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Outstanding Period Costumes For A Series

Outstanding Period Costumes For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes

Outstanding Directing For A Documentary/Nonfiction Program

Outstanding Documentary Or Nonfiction Series

Outstanding Documentary Or Nonfiction Special

Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series Or Special

Exceptional Merit In Documentary Filmmaking

Outstanding Writing For A Nonfiction Program

Outstanding Emerging Media Program

Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction For A Variety Series

Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction For A Variety Special

Outstanding Technical Direction and Camerawork For A Special

Outstanding Technical Direction and Camerawork For A Series

Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling

Outstanding Period And/Or Character Hairstyling

Outstanding Hairstyling For A Variety, Nonfiction Or Reality Program

Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)

Outstanding Period And/Or Character Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)

Outstanding Makeup For A Variety, Nonfiction Or Reality Program

Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup

Outstanding Main Title Design

Outstanding Music Composition For A Limited Or Anthology Series, Movie Or Special (Original Dramatic Score)

Outstanding Music Composition For A Series (Original Dramatic Score)

Outstanding Music Composition For A Documentary Series Or Special (Original Dramatic Score)

Outstanding Music Direction

Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music

Outstanding Original Music And Lyrics

Outstanding Music Supervision

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance

Outstanding Narrator

Outstanding Picture Editing For A Multi-Camera Comedy Series

Outstanding Picture Editing For A Single-Camera Comedy Series

Outstanding Picture Editing For A Drama Series

Outstanding Picture Editing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Outstanding Picture Editing For A Nonfiction Program

Outstanding Picture Editing For A Structured Reality Or Competition Program

Outstanding Picture Editing For An Unstructured Reality Program

Outstanding Picture Editing For Variety Programming

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour)

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Nonfiction Program (Single or Multi-Camera)

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Reality Program (Single or Multi-Camera)

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Variety Series Or Special

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Limited Or Anthology Series, Movie Or Special

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Nonfiction Or Reality Program (Single Or Multi-Camera)

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour)

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation

Outstanding Special Visual Effects In A Season Or A Movie

Outstanding Special Visual Effects In A Single Episode

Outstanding Stunt Coordination For A Comedy Series Or Variety Program

Outstanding Stunt Coordination For A Drama Series, Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Outstanding Stunt Performance

Outstanding Individual Achievement In Animation

Outstanding Costumes For Variety, Nonfiction Or Reality Programming

Outstanding Motion Design