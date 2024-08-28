Funeral to be held for longtime Congressman Bill Pascrell Jr. of New Jersey

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- A funeral will be held on Wednesday morning for longtime Congressman Bill Pascrell Jr. of New Jersey. Pascrell died one week ago at the age of 87.

Pascrell's funeral will be held at 11 a.m. at the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist in Paterson.

His death was announced on his X account last Wednesday morning:

"It is with deep sadness that we announce that Bill Pascrell Jr., our beloved husband, father, and grandfather, passed away this morning. As our United States Representative, Bill fought to his last breath to return to the job he cherished and to the people he loved. Bill lived his entire life in Paterson and had an unwavering love for the city he grew up in and served. He is now at peace after a lifetime devoted to our great nation America."

Pascrell had been in and out of the hospital with an illness recently. He died last Wednesday morning at Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston, New Jersey, according to his long-time chief of staff, Ben Rich.

The 14-term incumbent was slated to run for a 15th term in the fall.

Pascrell was an Army veteran and former high school history teacher who did not get into politics until later in life.

The Democrat was elected mayor of Paterson at the age of 53 and then Congress seven years later.

While in Washington, he led a successful mission to designate Paterson's Great Falls as a component of the National Park System and secured funding for the Route 46 corridor and New Jersey Transit projects.

Known for his candor and willingness to use New Jersey's reputation for sharp-elbowed politics, he served on the influential House Ways and Means Committee, which handles tax-writing legislation. After Superstorm Sandy devastated the state's shoreline in 2012, causing $65 billion in damage, and some lawmakers balked at approving aid, he took the House floor to chastise them.

"I don't think that this is time for a pedantic debate. It's time to take the gloves off - Jersey style," Pascrell said. The House passed the legislation two days later.

He was the second-oldest member of the House.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said he was saddened by the death of "a giant of New Jersey and a lifelong champion for our most vulnerable neighbors."

"A son of the south side of Paterson, Bill developed a passion for public service at a young age," Murphy said in a statement. "He grew up in a tight-knit Italian American family that instilled in him a tireless work ethic, a deep devotion to giving back to his community, and an unwavering instinct for drawing strength from our state's diversity. He was a unifier in every sense of the word- and always sought to bring the people of New Jersey together around our shared principles."

Rep. Andy Kim of New Jersey released a statement:

"My heart is breaking right now. What profound sadness falls upon New Jersey for the loss of Bill Pascrell. I miss him and give all the love and strength I can muster to his family and community."

Congressman Frank Pallone, Jr. released the following statement:

"Bill Pascrell embodied the spirit of New Jersey. He was relentless fighting for his community. As a first son of Paterson, he never forgot where he came from, leaving an indelible mark on North Jersey as a mayor, a public-school teacher, an assemblyman, and a congressman who never, ever backed down from doing what was right. Bill was a fierce champion for the working class, always standing up for the little guy, fighting to ensure that New Jersey families got a fair shake-whether on the factory floor, in the classroom, or at the doctor's office. Beyond his dedication, Bill was one of the funniest, most entertaining people you could ever meet. He was my friend and I was his."

Pascrell is survived by his wife, Elsie; children, Bill, David, and Glenn; as well as six grandchildren.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

