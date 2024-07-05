Wrong-way crash on Garden State Parkway leaves 2 dead, 1 injured in Paramus, NJ

Sandra Bookman has details on the early morning tragedy.

Sandra Bookman has details on the early morning tragedy.

Sandra Bookman has details on the early morning tragedy.

Sandra Bookman has details on the early morning tragedy.

PARAMUS, New Jersey (WABC) -- A wrong-way crash on the Garden State Parkway in Bergen County has left two people dead and one hospitalized.

It happened just before 2:30 a.m. Friday at milepost 163.4 in Paramus.

State Police say a Honda sedan was traveling north in the southbound lanes when it collided head-on with a Toyota SUV.

Both drivers were killed. A 20-year-old passenger in the Toyota was taken to an area hospital with injuries described as moderate.

Police identified the driver of the Toyota as 55-year-old Sunday T. Ogundare and the driver of the Honda as 38-year-old Diana J. Cruz. Both were from Newark.

Investigators are working to determine what led up to the crash.

N.J. Burkett has the latest.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.