Wrong-way crash on Garden State Parkway leaves 2 dead, 1 injured in Paramus, NJ

PARAMUS, New Jersey (WABC) -- A wrong-way crash on the Garden State Parkway in Bergen County has left two people dead and one hospitalized.
It happened just before 2:30 a.m. Friday at milepost 163.4 in Paramus.
State Police say a Honda sedan was traveling north in the southbound lanes when it collided head-on with a Toyota SUV.
Both drivers were killed. A 20-year-old passenger in the Toyota was taken to an area hospital with injuries described as moderate.
Police identified the driver of the Toyota as 55-year-old Sunday T. Ogundare and the driver of the Honda as 38-year-old Diana J. Cruz. Both were from Newark.
Investigators are working to determine what led up to the crash.
