George Helmy, former top aide to NJ Gov. Phil Murphy, expected to fill Menendez seat

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- On Friday, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy will announce who he has chosen to serve out the remainder of Sen. Bob Menendez's term.

The governor is expected to name his former chief of staff, George Helmy, as interim senator.

Menendez's term ends January 3.

Helmy, a friend and longtime Murphy ally, will be formally offered the job on Thursday and his appointment is expected to be announced Friday before Murphy departs the state for the Democratic National Convention.

The news was first reported by the NJ Globe.

Murphy opted for a caretaker for the position when the embattled senator's resignation will take effect on August 20.

