19-year-old arrested after 6 people slashed in Gerritsen Beach, Brooklyn, police say

GERRITSEN BEACH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A 19-year-old has been arrested in connection with six people who were slashed in Brooklyn over the weekend, police said.

Erick Caiza Iza was charged with two counts of assault in the first degree, two counts of assault in the second degree, four counts of menacing in the fourth degree and four counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree, according to police.

Six people are recovering after they were slashed in Brooklyn on Sunday morning.

The incident happened around 6:20 a.m. in front of 45 Fane Court in Gerritsen Beach.

The victims are:

- 30-year-old woman slashed in the face

- 29-year-old woman slashed in the face and arm

- 27-year-old man slashed in the face

- 18-year-old slashed in the hand

- 16-year-old girl slashed in the arm

- Man in his 30s slashed in the neck and wrist

According to the NYPD, all of the victims were taken to area hospitals in stable condition.

Authorities are still trying to determine what led up to the attacks.

