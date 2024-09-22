4 people injured after being slashed in Gerritsen Beach, Brooklyn

GERRITSEN BEACH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Four people are hurt after they were slashed in Brooklyn on Sunday morning.
The incident happened around 6:20 a.m. on Fane Court in Gerritsen Beach.
Police say all of the victims were taken to an area hospital in stable condition.
Authorities are investigating and trying to determine what led up to the attacks.
