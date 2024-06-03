Rex Heuermann expected to be charged with an additional murder: published reports

LONG ISLAND (WABC) -- Suspected Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuermann is expected to be charged this week with an additional murder, according to Newsday.

Heuermann has pleaded not guilty to killing four women -- Megan Waterman, Melissa Barthelemy, Amber Costello and Maureen Brainard-Barnes - whose remains were found near Gilgo Beach along Ocean Parkway.

Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney declined to comment.

Word of the new indictment follows searches by the Gilgo Beach Task Force at Heuermann's Massapequa Park home and a wooded area of Manorville where remains of two women were previously found.

Heuermann had been scheduled to appear in court June 18 but is now expected to be arraigned on the new charge Thursday.

Kristin Thorne spoke exclusively with the accused serial killer's former assistant.

