Giraffe lifts up toddler into the air during Texas safari drive-thru

Dramatic footage captured the moment a giraffe grabbed a young girl from her family's vehicle at a Texas safari park.

A couple from Texas experienced a shocking incident from their visit to a wildlife center after a giraffe picked up their toddler during a safari drive-through.

Over the weekend, the family visited Fossil Rim Wildlife Center, where the visitors are allowed to drive themselves through a path to get a closer look at the wildlife and feed them.

Paisley Toten, 2, was sitting at the back of her family's truck with her mom when she was feeding the giraffe before the animal grabbed her by the shirt and lifted her into the air.

Left: Credit Jason Toten | Right: Lindsey Merriman via Storyful

The moment was caught on camera by the mom and the visitors in the car behind them.

Paisley's dad, Jason Toten, told ABC News his daughter was eventually released by the giraffe and did not suffer any injuries.

According to the rules on the center's website, during the drive through, "Only giraffes can be fed by hand. This is for your safety, as animals besides giraffe [ s ] can bite."

ABC News has reached out to Fossil Rim Wildlife Center for comment and has not heard back immediately.