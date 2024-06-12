Teen girl stabbed to death in Brooklyn; another young woman in custody

CARNARSIE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A confrontation between young women in Canarsie, Brooklyn ended with one stabbing the other to death on Wednesday, police say.

The incident occurred on the 97-hundred block of Seaview Avenue just before 11:45 a.m.

An 18-year-old was stabbed in the armpit possibly with a broken bottle, according to officers.

The victim was transported to Brookdale University Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The suspect - another girl of the same general age, according to police - was taken into custody.

No other information has been made available.

