Girl Scouts host lunch for veterans for annual 'Salute To Veterans'

HEMPSTEAD, New York (WABC) -- Members of Girl Scout Troop 1134 hosted a lunch for veterans as part of their annual salute to veterans at Union Baptist Church in Hempstead.

"It's important for us to take this time with our young people to honor those who have served and given their life for this country," Union Baptist Church Pastor Sedgwick Easley said.

The tradition hits home for 10-year-old Girl Scout Monroe Day.

"It's important to me because my dad is a veteran and he spent a lot of time in the army before I was born and I just feel like accomplished when I help other people and when I know I'm bringing joy into the world," Day said.

It's a way for the Girl Scouts to say thank you and veterans hoping to inspire another generation to continue a life of service.

"For me to tell them don't look past it. It's something that it could be very rewarding to you," Air Force veteran Frank Drayton said.

"To have young people today on a day off to understand that this is really not a day off, but really this is a day of service. We are proud. We are proud of our veterans and we are proud of what our children are doing in our church and our community," Easley said.

