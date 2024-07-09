LISA of K-pop's 'Black Pink' announced as Global Citizen Festival co-headliner

Singer LISA of K-pop group "Black Pink" will co-headline the Global Citizen Festival in Central Park.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Another headliner has been announced for this year's Global Citizen Festival.

Rapper, singer, and dancer "LISA" of K-pop's "Black Pink" will be one of the co-headliners.

This is her first solo festival performance.

"We are thrilled to join forces with LISA for what will be her first-ever solo performance at a music festival," said Katie Hill, SVP, Head of Music, Entertainment and Artist Relations, Global Citizen. "LISA is not only an incredible performer, but also a powerful advocate, leveraging her voice and platform to drive action on some of the most urgent challenges our world is facing. We look forward to welcoming LISA, and of course Lilies and Blinks, to Central Park in September! Join us by taking action on the Global Citizen app, and together we can make a huge impact to end extreme poverty."

She's joining other previously announced headliners, Post Malone, Doja Cat, and Jelly Roll at September's concert.

High Evans, CEO and Co-Founder of Global Citizen, announced the lineup for the show on Eyewitness News Mornings @ 10.

The event will be hosted by actor Hugh Jackman.

The festival aims to end extreme poverty takes place on the iconic Great Lawn in Central Park. This year the festival will kick off on September 28.

Tickets are free and can be earned through the Global Citizen app or globalcitizenfestival.com.

Global Citizen has taken over 33 million actions that have resulted in over $43 billion. That money is distributed to non-profit partners around the world.

