Tips from 7 On Your Side to avoid scams after CrowdStrike global IT outage

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The global tech outage is already a breeding ground for scammers and security experts say the public needs to be on the lookout for suspicious emails or texts.

Officials are warning about texts or emails that suggest the scammer needs personal information in order to rectify problems with accounts.

The outage will be exploited because it is a crime of opportunity and something this widespread makes it easy for thieves.

"If consumers out there are getting asked for a password, an account number, their social security number, anything that's sensitive -- they need to be on their guard," said Steve Grubman, McAfee's Chief Technology Officer.

Grubman said almost immediately the texts, emails and robocalls rolled out.

Americans lost $2.7 billion to imposter scams in 2023, according to the FTC. And judging on this year's numbers so far, fraud could be worse in 2024.

The CrowdStrike outage could be a chance for scammers to strike.

Beware of spoofed caller ID -- the number may display an airline, a utility, a computer company or even a bank name but is an imposter.

If you get a call or text asking you to verify activity, be suspicious and do not share any codes sent to your phone.

Grubman acknowledged the challenges faced by the cybersecurity industry.

"Bad actors release new attacks and technology daily, we don't have the luxury of unlimited time to test and roll out updates slowly. It's a cat-and-mouse game," he noted.

Grubman continued, "While respected players in the industry work hard to prevent issues like today's, the increasing complexity and interconnectedness of technology make it difficult. This specific event wasn't something anyone could have predicted, but it underscores the industry's unique challenges in protecting consumers and organizations."

7 On Your Side has tips to stay safe and vigilant:

-Hang up and delete texts

-Only call back the number on your card or statement -- don't communicate with anyone who reached out to you

-Do not surrender a card -- a new twist offers to pick up your card to see if it's compromised

