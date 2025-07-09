Golfer struck by lightning while playing course in New Jersey

HARDYSTON, New Jersey (WABC) -- A man was struck by lightning while playing golf at a course in Hardyston on Tuesday afternoon.
It happened at the Ballyowen Golf Course just before 2 p.m.
The 28-year-old victim was taken to the hospital.
His condition was not yet known.
