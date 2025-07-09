Golfer struck by lightning while playing course in New Jersey

HARDYSTON, New Jersey (WABC) -- A man was struck by lightning while playing golf at a course in Hardyston on Tuesday afternoon.

It happened at the Ballyowen Golf Course just before 2 p.m.

The 28-year-old victim was taken to the hospital.

His condition was not yet known.

Sonia Rincon exclusively spoke with the teenager about the incident.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.