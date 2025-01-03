Gov. Kathy Hochul unveils plan to tackle subway violence and mental health crisis in New York City

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is unveiling a new plan to help combat violent crimes in the city's subway system and to address the mental health crisis.
She said she is taking several steps to help fix the problem as she believes many crimes are linked to untreated mental illness.
The governor unveiled a new involuntary commitment legislation that would expand the definition of individuals who are at risk of harming themselves or others, so that more people can get help.
And she says changing Kendra's Law will improve the court's ability to participate in assisted outpatient treatment and make it easier for individuals to voluntarily sign up for treatment.
"We need to ensure that those who are suffering from severe mental illness get the care they need and we are also protecting the innocent bystanders on our subways and on our streets," Hochul said.
Mayor Eric Adams released a statement in support of Hochul's plan.
"Denying a person life-saving psychiatric care because their mental illness prevents them from recognizing their desperate need for it is an unacceptable abdication of our moral responsibility," Adams said. "That is why, two years ago, our administration announced an ambitious plan to support New Yorkers living with untreated severe mental illness and experiencing homelessness, which included a new city protocol on involuntary removals and a package of proposed state legal reforms to maximize our ability to serve this population.
In a statement, the New York Civil Liberties Union says, "the change we need is not simply to lock more people away, especially those who pose no immediate threat to themselves or others. That doesn't make us safer, it distracts us from addressing the roots of our problems."
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.