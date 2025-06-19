24/7 LiveNew York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Man arrested, charged with attempted murder in connection to double stabbing at Grand Central

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Thursday, June 19, 2025 8:15PM
Suspect wanted after 2 people stabbed inside Grand Central subway station
Police released an initial person of interest and the suspect is still at large.

MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) -- A man from the Bronx is facing charges in connection to a double stabbing at the Grand Central-42nd Street subway station on Wednesday morning.

Gavin Ferguson, 30, was arrested later Wednesday night on charges of attempted murder and assault.

Police believe he is the person who stabbed two men on the mezzanine inside the station.

The victims -- ages 28 and 32 -- were both stabbed in the abdomen and buttocks and are recovering in the hospital.

The motive is unclear as the investigation is ongoing.

----------


* Get Eyewitness News Delivered


* More Manhattan news


* Send us a news tip


* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts


* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Copyright © 2025 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW