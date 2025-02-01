Man charged in stabbing man multiple times on train in the Bronx, police say

CONCOURSE VILLAGE, The Bronx (WABC) -- Police have made an arrest after a man was stabbed multiple times on the subway in the Bronx.

The attack happened just after 11 a.m. on Sunday near the subway station on East 149th Street and Grand Concourse.

According to the NYPD, the suspect stabbed a 25-year-old man while onboard a northbound No. 5 train before fleeing the scene. Upon arrival, officers found the man with stab wounds on his body.

First responders transported the victim to Lincoln Hospital in stable condition.

Police arrested Tarrik Adams 31, of Harlem who was charged with assault in the second degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the 4th degree.

In a separate attack about 30 minutes later, officials say a 31-year-old man was stabbed in the back near East 149th Street and Third Avenue. In this incident, authorities say the attack stemmed from an argument between the victim and an unidentified individual.

The 31-year-old was transported to the hospital for treatment and is in stable condition.

Investigators are trying to determine what led up to the stabbings.

