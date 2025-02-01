Suspect wanted for shooting man inside deli in Brooklyn

GRAVESEND, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are searching for the suspect accused of shooting a man inside a deli in Brooklyn.
The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. on Friday at the Chicanos Mexican Deli on Avenue O.
According to the NYPD, the 25-year-old man was shot twice in his shoulders during the incident.
First responders transported the victim to Maimonides Medical Center in stable condition.
Authorities say the suspect has facial tattoos and was last seen wearing all black before fleeing the scene.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.