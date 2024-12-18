Peloton instructor Becs Gentry completes 7 marathons in 7 continents in 7-day span

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Running a marathon is already impressive - now imagine seven marathons in seven days on seven continents. That is what Peloton coach and runner Becs Gentry accomplished a few weeks ago in the Great World Race.

From the sub-zero temperatures in Antarctica to over 90-degree heat in Colombia, Gentry, along with Great World Race participants experienced it all within a seven-day span.

"It was -12 degrees Fahrenheit. And then the warmest one was South America - Cartagena, Colombia was like running in a humid oven," Gentry said.

And with the intense schedule and travel, that meant no rest days. Any sleep was basically on the plane from location to location.

"So the seats all went more or less flat, and that's where we slept," said Gentry.

For Gentry, training involved running to and from work at Peloton Studios - and then running on the tread while teaching classes.

On her high-mileage days, she ran 26-28 miles before Peloton.

"I'd come to the studio, I'd teach an hour class, and then I'd run home...and so we're looking at late thirties, high forties miles," Gentry adds.

While she coaches and encourages runners in her classes every day, Gentry felt the support from the Peloton community returned during the challenge.

"I just feel the Peloton community when I'm doing races. I know they're there, I know they're proud, so I knew they were sending that love to me," said Gentry.

While finishing all seven marathons is already a tremendous accomplishment - of the 57 athletes participating, Gentry finished second overall.

"I think this has given me that confidence to say 'wow, actually yeah, you're quite tough,'" she says.

