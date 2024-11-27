Gun found after school brawl in East Williamsburg, Brooklyn

EAST WILLIAMSBURG (WABC) -- An after-school brawl in East Williamsburg, Brooklyn led to the discovery of a gun on Tuesday, according to police.

Authorities said they believe the gun fell from the waistband of one of the people involved in the fight.

A fight broke out across the street from the Grand Street Campus High School on Grand Street just before 2:45 p.m.

Responding school safety agents found the gun, which is now in police possession.

There were no reports of serious injuries.

Police are investigating and still looking into who had the weapon.

