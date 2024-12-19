'Gypsy' returns to Broadway with legendary actress Audra McDonald

NEW YORK (WABC) -- In the Broadway world, it's a big deal that 'Gypsy' is back.

The show officially returns to Broadway Thursday night at the Majestic Theater.

Six-time Tony Award-winning actress Audra McDonald will take center stage, making her the first black actress to step into the legendary role of Mama Rose.

Joelle Garguilo sat down with the cast about ahead of the big revival on Thursday night.

As far as musicals go, "Gypsy' is often described as the greatest American one, maybe because of its iconic score or meticulously crafted storyline.

Any revival is a noteworthy event, especially when the lead role belongs to 6-time Tony Award winner Audra McDonald.

"Our Gypsy is not going to be your grandmother's Gypsy."

"I'm going to say spicy, it's a spicy meatball,"

"This Gypsy has never been seen before, this Gypsy is ferocious,"

"Not one flavor but a whole meal,"

She is taking on Rose, the mother of all stage mothers, who will stop at next to nothing to propel her two daughters into show business.

"I was iconic in my performance as one of Uncle Jocko's kiddies in Fresno, California in 1980 on a production of Gypsy there," McDonald said.

"To be on Broadway was always my dream. I mean never in a million years did I think I would be playing Rose in Gypsy, but yeah I've always wanted to be on Broadway," McDonald said.

"You didn't think that you would play this character?" Garguilo asked.

"No I mean I understood that I was a little black girl so I thought my options would be limited," McDonald responded.

With McDonald as the first black actress to play Rose on Broadway, this 'Gypsy' honors history, while making it.

"I love the ferocity of her love for her children. It may not always be expressed in the right way, but she's ferocious in the way that she's imbuing them, with power her passion, and ambition. Rose is also trying to stop generational trauma with her daughters," McDonald said.

It's a beloved musical that speaks to now with new stories to tell, new ground to break, and new ways to leave our jaws on the floor.

