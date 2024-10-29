Victim found murdered at high-end Hamptons resort identified as Brooklyn woman

WATER MILL, Long Island (WABC) -- A victim found murdered at a high-end resort in the Hamptons has been identified as a 33-year-old woman from Brooklyn.

Police said Tuesday that the body of Sabina Rosas was found in a guest room in Water Mill on Monday afternoon.

She was discovered by a staff member at Shou Sugi Ban House, located at 337 Montauk Highway, at 12:30 p.m.

While her exact cause of death was not yet revealed, authorities say the woman was the victim of violence.

Her cause of death will be determined by the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner.

Anyone with information is asked to call Suffolk County Police Homicide Division at 631- 852-6396 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

