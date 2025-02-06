FDNY crews battling massive fire at apartment building in Harlem

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Firefighters are battling a massive fire at an apartment building in Harlem Wednesday night.

FDNY officials say they are operating on the scene of a four-alarm fire that broke out at just before 9 p.m. at the five-story building located at 108 W. 139th St. between Lenox Avenue and Powell Boulevard.

The FDNY posted video of the massive flames on their X account.

Nearly 40 units and 170 fire and EMS personnel are on the scene.

Officials say there was fire on the first three floors, which extended to 106 W. 139th St.

Neighbors told Eyewitness News that the building where the fire broke out has been vacant for a couple years.

So far, there are no reports of any injuries.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

