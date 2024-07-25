Trader Joe's celebrates grand opening of 1st store in Harlem

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Trader Joe's celebrated the grand opening of its first store in Harlem.

It's inside of the new Urban League Empowerment Center on West 125th Street between Lenox Avenue and Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard.

The site will also house the National Urban League headquarters, the Civil Rights Museum as well as 170 affordable housing units. The $242 million development project is the most significant economic project in Harlem's recent history.

Meanwhile, Trader Joe's is about 18,000 square feet and will provide fresh produce to residents.

The company expects to hire 100 crew members from surrounding areas.

Trader Joe's will donate 100 percent of the products that are unsold but are still good to non-profit, community-based organizations.

