Dangerous heat: NYC braces for another scorcher

An AccuWeather Alert is in place as extreme and dangerous heat takes hold of the Tri-State

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Dangerously hot temperatures will grip New York City and the Tri-State area again on Wednesday, making it an official heat wave.

On Thursday, there will be some relief as temperatures tumble by 20 to 25 degrees.

The National Weather Service issued a Heat Advisory for the Tri-State area for Wednesday. A Heat Advisory is issued when the combination of heat and humidity is expected to make it feel like it is 95 to 99 degrees for two or more consecutive days, or 100 to 104 degrees for any length of time.

Seniors and those with chronic health problems or mental health conditions are at an increased risk. Homes without air conditioning can be much hotter than outdoor temperatures.

Tuesday was a record-breaking day with the official temperature in New York City reaching 99 degrees in Central Park just before 4:00 p.m., breaking the record set in 1888 and the hottest day since July 18, 2012.

The temperature at JFK Airport reached 102 - not only sets a new daily record for this date, but it is also the hottest June temperature on record at JFK airport.

Newark, New Jersey hit a record high of 103 degrees, breaking the old mark of 97 set in 1966 and tying its hottest June temperature on record. The city also hit 103 in June 2021.

The high temperature in Islip, New York on Tuesday was 101, breaking the daily record for the day and setting a new June monthly record. Records for the Islip area go back to 1963. The previous hottest June temperature on record for Islip was 96 degrees set in 1966 and 1994.

Con Edison information

Customers can report outages and check service restoration status at www.conEd.com/reportoutage, or with the ConEd mobile app for iOS or Android devices, or by calling 1-800-75-CONED (1-800-752-6633). When calling, customers should report whether their neighbors also have lost power.

Medical expert speaks on challenges for outdoor workers

Brick laying in extreme heat and humidity is taxing work on any day, but asphalting a driveway in Searingtown was out of the question on Tuesday.

Doctors on Long Island said they had a spike in ER visits starting Monday.

Most of those visits included more vulnerable people, like the elderly, but those who needed to be admitted tended to be the younger workers who were needed outdoors.

"They're at risk too, and we don't think of them as vulnerable because being not at extremes of ages, but because of the nature of their jobs and activities, that makes them high risk," said Dr. Payal Sud with North Shore University Hospital.

That applies to those working jobs like brick laying, landscaping and even maintaining the power grid.

Stacey Sager reports from Roslyn, Nassau County, with reaction from people working outside in the oppressive heat.

"We don't want our customers to be without power in extreme heat so we work our employees around the clock," said Larry Torres with PSE &G. Emergency Preparedness.

Those who must work outside are encouraged to take frequent breaks, stay out of the sun, and drink plenty of water.

NJ highway buckles in the extreme heat

I-287 southbound has lane closures in two locations due to emergency roadway repairs in Riverdale and Montville, Morris County. In both locations, the expansion of bridge joints caused the concrete roadway to buckle.

Crews will continue to make repairs to the damaged roadway. It is unclear how long repairs may take at this time. Motorists are advised to use caution, slow down, move over, and expect delays.

Heat impacts graduation ceremonies in New Jersey

The extreme heat took its toll at outdoor graduation ceremonies in Paterson.

During a morning ceremony at Hinchcliffe stadium, 59 people were treated for heat-related issues and nine were taken to the hospital.

Then, so many more people had issues at the afternoon graduation that it was canceled. That included 107 people treated for issues with seven taken to the hospital.

Families are upset the district didn't better prepare for the heat that everyone knew was coming.

Some schools, like in Newark, had early dismissals Tuesday and will have early dismissals again on Tuesday.

Toni Yates reports from Newark, New Jersey.

Cooling centers around the Tri-State are open

New York City cooling centers opened on Sunday. Cooling centers are air-conditioned facilities such as libraries, community centers, or senior centers, that are open to the public during heat emergencies. To find your nearest cooling center, call 311 or visit https://maps.nyc.gov/cooling-center/

Newark's Department of Health's Office of Homeless Services will collaborate with its partners and community-based organizations to help provide overnight shelter for residents with no address. Shelters are activated to remain open during non-traditional hours and to expand their bed capacity. Street outreach workers conduct outreach 24 hours a day, seven days a week, encouraging residents without addresses to enter emergency shelters or visit drop-in or cooling centers.

Nassau County cooling centers are open starting Friday at Cantiague Park and Wantagh Park between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. A cooling center at Mitchel Field will be open 24/7.

Connecticut cooling centers will be available throughout the state. Anyone in need of a place to get out of the heat can locate their nearest cooling center by calling 2-1-1 or viewing the list that will be published online at www.211ct.org.

In Westchester County, pools and beaches are now open from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. through Labor Day.

Signs of heat exhaustion and stroke

Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Heat stroke occurs when the body's temperature rises quickly, which can lead to death. You should call 911 or go to an emergency room if you or someone you know has the following symptoms:

- Hot, dry skin

- Confusion, hallucinations, and disorientation

- Loss of consciousness or being unresponsive

- Nausea or vomiting

- Trouble breathing

- Fast, strong pulse

- Weakness

- Dizziness

People can also experience heat exhaustion, heat cramps or heat rash. You can learn more about symptoms to look out for on the New York Department of Health Website.

ALSO READ | Tips to minimize heat wave impacts on your vehicle

