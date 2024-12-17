Herald Holiday Market fire that destroyed several vendors was electrical

The fire started in an electrical box that powered one of the outdoor booths

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- A fire that tore through several vendor booths at the Herald Holiday Market in Herald Square was electrical.

Officials say the fire, which broke out around 4:15 a.m. on Monday, started in an electrical box that powered one of the outdoor booths.

One fireman was seriously injured as the FDNY battled the fire, which took an hour to bring under control.

The fire was deemed not suspicious, and not linked to an e-bike or battery.

The fire was devastating for small business owners who lost their spots and merchandise.

"We were filling up more and more people, so it's really heartbreaking," Richelle Saberon of Patok Filipina Kitchen said.

Saberon is heartbroken that a fire tore the urban space where she was selling Filipino-style pork belly at her stand.

"We've invested so much money here as everyone else here, so it's very heartbreaking that this happened, you know, and we're nearing the end to Christmas," Saberon said.

For small business owners, selling in a market like this means brand exposure.

It's why the owners of Grey's Donuts based in Westchester decided to try it out.

"We were hoping to open up on this rainy day and serve our fresh many donuts and hot chocolates," Jeremy Sanz said. "Sometimes some wrenches get thrown in and we'll all make it through it. And I said, it looks like we're still standing. But the vendors that did suffer the most damage, we look to see what we can do to help them rebuild."

It's a testament of the camaraderie that develops at these markets.

The fire spread through the northern section between 35 and 36th Streets on Broadway, but a block south, the market was spared and was up and running in Monday.

"So we're just we are happy that it happened overnight and not during the day because there could have been, you know, more serious injuries," Sanz said.

The Herald Holiday Market opened on December 6 featuring a wide range of handcrafted gifts, artisanal products, and festive treats across two city blocks. It is slated to remain open through January 3.

