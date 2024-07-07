Here and Now 7/7/24: New NYC exhibit explores life and legacy of Shirley Chisholm

On this episode of Here and Now, learn more about the new museum exhibit honoring the life and legacy of former Congresswoman Shirley Chisholm on what would've been her centennial birthday.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Shirley Chisholm made history as the first Black woman in Congress and as the first Black woman to run for president as a Democrat.

She was a trailblazer in so many ways, and Here and Now takes a look at the very first major exhibit on the life and legacy of the former congresswoman, "Changing the Face of Democracy: Shirley Chisholm at 100."

The exhibit opened on June 21 at the Museum of the City of New York.

Then, Sandra Bookman sits down with Sean Decatur, the first Black president of the American Museum of Natural History, to discuss the recent removal of human remains largely belonging to Indigenous Americans and African Americans.

Also on our program is Nathaniel Fields, CEO of the Urban Resource Institute, and Joslyn Carter, administrator of New York City's Department of Homeless Services. The two share details about an innovative pilot program in the Bronx: the first ever pet-inclusive homeless shelter.

Author Theresa Merritt-Watson also joins Here and Now to discuss her book, "Black Tech: Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow." The book's purpose is to help African-Americans learn about and appreciate Black participation in the development of the United States.

Later on the show, we talk with interim chair of the Children's Art Carnival's board of trustees, Michael Unthank, and advisor to the organization, Olivia Smashum, about a new portrait project titled "First Time Ever I Saw Your Face" aimed at elevating the lives of ordinary Black girls, initiated in collaboration with the Colored Girls Museum.

To wrap things up, 2024 NAACP Image Award winner and 2021 GRAMMY nominee Brandee Younger discusses her latest album "Brand New Life."

Here and Now with Sandra Bookman airs Sundays at 12:00 p.m. on Channel 7, WABC-TV in New York City.

