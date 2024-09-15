Here and Now 9/15/24: Why avoidable deaths plague Black women -- and what can be done about it

NEW YORK (WABC) -- In the latest edition of "Here and Now," we examine why Black women have the highest percentage of avoidable deaths in the United States.

Joining us to discuss is Dr. Peggy Roberts, founder of Trust Women's Healthcare and a board-certified women's health nurse practitioner. We talk with her about the role that access to healthcare plays and how nurse practitioners are filling the primary care gap.

Also ahead, we explore a conference and career fair focused on attracting more people of color to the advertising business.

We also look at how STEM from Dance is bringing coding skills to younger people, and "How I Will Graduate" is helping teens do just that.

Plus, we preview the 9th annual Imagine This Women's Film Festival.

Here and Now with Sandra Bookman airs Sundays at 12:00 p.m. on Channel 7, WABC-TV in New York City.

