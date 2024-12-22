here & now

Here and Now 12/22/24: Fighting crime in NJ, Courtney B. Vance and more

NEW YORK (WABC) -- On this edition of Here and Now, a multi-disciplinary approach to fighting crime in New Jersey: Essex County's top law enforcement official shares his strategy.

Plus, dismantling adultification, the harmful bias against Black children, especially young girls.

And actor Courtney B. Vance discusses his role on the FX series "Grotesquerie."

Those stories and more!

Here and Now with Sandra Bookman airs Sundays at 12:00 p.m. on Channel 7, WABC-TV in New York City.

