Here and Now: Insurance fraud, a new Harriet Tubman book, and Mc Lyte

NEW YORK (WABC) -- On this episode, the high cost of insurance fraud, including its impact on communities of color.

Also, a rare look at the life of abolitionist and activist, Harriet Tubman. We'll introduce you to a relative who's written a new book about Tubman's life beyond the famed underground railroad.

And, we'll talk to the third grader from Crown Heights on a mission to show the world "love wins."

Plus, hip hop legend, Mc Lyte is sharing with us why she's back on the mic.

Here and Now with Sandra Bookman airs Sundays at 12:00 p.m. on Channel 7, WABC-TV in New York City.

