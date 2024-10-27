Here and Now 10/27/24: Political power of Black women in the 2024 presidential election

In this special edition of Here and Now, learn more about the pivotal role that Black women voters play in the 2024 presidential election and American politics.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- With the 2024 presidential election less than 10 days away, one organization is working to get out the vote.

Analysts say the political power of Black women is a driving force in this year's presidential election. The Win With Black Women network has been leading the charge in raising millions of dollars for Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign and galvanizing tens of thousands of voters.

Joining our program to talk about the organization's mission is Win With Black Women's co-convener and lead organizer: attorney Holli Holliday.

We also speak with the voice behind the podcast assuring voters that Kamala Harris is up for challenge of being president.

Plus, learn more about "Dear America, A Letter from Black Women," a new documentary highlighting the pivotal role that Black women have played in American politics in this special edition of Here and Now.

