Here and Now 3/23/25: Remembering the life and legacy of civil rights icon Hazel Dukes

Here and Now looks back at the life and legacy of civil rights icon Hazel Dukes, who fought for equality for over seven decades.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Coming up on this edition of Here and Now, we examine the Trump administration's crackdown on diversity, equity and inclusion programs.

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump discusses the DEI ban and its impact on the Black community.

But first, celebrating the life of Dr. Hazel Dukes, the civil rights trailblazer who fought for equality for over seven decades.

Hundreds attended Dukes' homegoing service in Harlem, where dignitaries and plain folks honored her to pay their final respects.

From our archives, we take a look back at one of Dukes' final interviews with Here and Now.

Here and Now with Sandra Bookman airs Sundays at 12:00 p.m. on Channel 7, WABC-TV in New York City.

