Officer, paramedic and driver hailed heroes after pulling woman from burning car

WESTCHESTER COUNTY, New York (WABC) -- A woman is lucky to survive a horrifying car crash in Chester, Orange County, thanks to a group of people who not only took the time to stop their cars but also risked their lives to pull her from a burning vehicle.

She's still on a long road to recovery.

One of those first responders and a good Samaritan who jumped into action are sharing their experience.

A police officer, a paramedic, and several bystanders worked together to rescue a driver trapped in her burning car early Sunday morning, police say.

The 68-year-old Warwick resident was involved in a crash on Kings Highway near Knapps View Park. Her vehicle rolled over and ignited, trapping her within.

Bodycam footage captured by Officer Nicholas Contino of the Town of Chester Police Department shows Contino and a passing motorist with a fire extinguisher running off the road towards the massive blaze.

As Contino quickly smashed the sunroof open, two bystanders and a paramedic from Empress EMS can be seen rushing in to pull the woman free of the burning wreck.

Nathan Felix, who was driving b,y watched it burst into flames. He got out of his car, then used a fire extinguisher to help fight the flames while Officer Contino broke the sunroof.

"The way I heard that lady screaming, it felt like it was my mom or my aunt. It hurt my heart," Nathan Felix said.

There were two key factors that resulted in the quick emergency response. First, the victim herself called 911 to report the accident and the location itself was less than a mile from emergency services.

The officer who cut his hand during the rescue and Felix, a rapper who goes by the name Yungrolls, are both drawing praise for their bravery.

"The relief I felt was ridiculous because at that point I'm gassed, I didn't even realize how gassed I was," Felix said.

"To jump out of his car to assess and legitimately put his life in jeopardy to put the fire out or to help us remove her from the vehicle, he did an amazing job," paramedic Carl Vazquez said.

Authorities say the woman suffered burns to about a third of her body and was transported to Westchester Medical Center's Burn Unit, where she remains in stable condition.

While in recovery, she was able to express her gratitude.

"She said thank you, thank you for all you guys helping us and I don't know it was a crazy moment," Felix said.

