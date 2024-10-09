2 Hispanic-Americans bestowed honor to serve as marshals for New York City Veterans Day Parade

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- With Hispanic Heritage coming to a close soon, New York City is showing its appreciation for its Hispanic-American veterans.

The organizers of the annual New York City Veterans Parade announced on Wednesday that two veterans -- Cpt. Mercedes Elias and John Escalante -- will serve as honorary marshals for this year's event next month.

"As we continue to celebrate the tremendous contributions of Hispanic Americans, we are enormously grateful to Mercedes Elias and John Escalante for their service," said Mark Otto, President and Executive Director of the United War Veterans Council. "Mercedes and John are outstanding veterans who have displayed courage, dedication, and patriotism, and we are proud to have them help lead this year's parade as Honorary Marshals."

Elias served nine years of active duty in the Marine Corps, posting around the U.S. and overseas. She spent two years deployed in Afghanistan. Prior to her time in the Marines, Elias was a business leader and veteran advocate, including a stint as the first Women veteran CEO of a broker-dealer on Wall Street.She is also currently a member of the New York City Veterans Advisory Board.

Escalante served over 30 years with multiple deployments in support of Operation Enduring Freedom (Afghanistan) and Operation Iraqi Freedom. He was also a fixture in the New York City veteran/military community even before his retirement as a Master Gunnery Sergeant in 2023.

"As a proud Latina and U.S. Marine Corps veteran, I am excited to represent all veterans - especially women veterans - in this year's parade," said Elias.

Both Elias and Escalante as part of the honor will receive commemorative sashes.

"Pride and service are important parts of my heritage as a Hispanic American and as a New Yorker, and I look forward to marching with my fellow veterans next month," added Escalante.

The New York City Veterans Day Parade is the nation's largest event honoring service.

The parade is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. till 3 p.m.

WABC is a proud community partner of the parade which will step off - rain or shine - on Monday, Nov. 11.

