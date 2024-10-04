Historias: The Stories Behind the Images at Museum of Bronx History during Hispanic Heritage Month

BRONX (WABC) -- The images do evoke a reaction. The pictures are worth a thousand words, from an era that's often summed up in four: the Bronx is burning, a narrative thrust onto the national stage by Howard Cosell during the 1977 World Series.

But this photo exhibit at the Museum of Bronx History is called Historias: The Stories Behind the Images.

It offers what's often missing when discussing the urban decay that devastated the South Bronx in the late 70s and 80s: context.

"They showcase the great complexity of people's experience, the richness of people's lives, even during some of the most difficult years in the borough's history," said Steven Payne, Director, Bronx Historical Society.

The photos were taken by a group of Bronx-born Puerto Rican photographers known as Seis del Sur, six from the south as in South Bronx.

Some of the pictures were taken when they were kids themselves.

"My childhood in the Bronx was one of laughter and fun, there was always food on the table. You know, we had the time of our lives, we just didn't have the resources," said Edwin Pagan, photographer.

Pagan's work focuses on what he calls three pandemics that profoundly impacted the borough: police brutality, the aids crisis, and the ravages of crack cocaine.

"People looked at it as if we somehow committed the atrocities that devastated the Bronx when actually it wasn't, we were a victim of political indifference and straight out racism," Pagan said.

QR codes allow visitors to hear the photographers tell the story behind each image.

The Seis recently expanded and two female photographers joined the collective.

Abigail Montes' photos are more recent, but speak to many of the same themes.

"It's family, it's the people in the small businesses, it's the children how they play, it's the music that comes from our neighborhood, so I see a lot of similarities," Montes said.

Next month, there's an opportunity for even more stories about these powerful images as all the photographers will gather for a panel discussion.

The exhibit runs through January.

