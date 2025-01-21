Hoboken PATH Station to close for 25 days amid $430 million restoration project

HOBOKEN, New Jersey (WABC) -- The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey is set to move forward with the temporary closure of the Hoboken PATH Station.

The closure comes as part of the agency's two-year $430 million PATH forward plan, which is for critical track and switch upgrades as the railway is often disrupted by delays due to an aging system.

The PATH system is 116-years-old.

The closure period will last 25 days from January 30 to February 25.

During the period, crews will also replace the concrete platform as well as four stairwells inside the station.

With service in and out of Hoboken offline, the agency is providing expanded ferry service during peak hours. An additional weekend route as been planned as well.

"We understand the challenge this closure poses for PATH riders, and we deeply appreciate our longtime transit partners across the region doing their part to offer passengers alternative travel options," said Port Authority Executive Director Rick Cotton. "As we have done throughout the planning process for this closure, we are committed to robust outreach and communication with PATH riders, with the goal of ultimately bringing riders a more convenient and reliable PATH experience."

Shuttle buses and light rail options to Newport and Exchange Place stations will also be available.

NY Waterway will cross-honor PATH tickets and have increased service during peak hours.

Ferries will depart every 10 minutes from Hoboken Ferry Terminal and the 14th Street Terminal with service to Brookfield Place/Battery City Park.

Ferry hours will terminate at 10 p.m. during the week and midnight on weekends.

Marcus Solis has more on the swearing in of Tiesha Heath.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.