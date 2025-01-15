Elmsford police welcomes first female officer in department's history

ELMSFORD, New York (WABC) -- One police department in Westchester County has made history welcoming in its first female officer.

Tiesha Heath was sworn in to the Elmsford Police Department on Tuesday to many applause and handshakes.

"I'm a little shy about it," said Heath. "I know it's historic, it's momentous. But, I don't feel it. I feel like I'm just doing my job."

Heath joined the Elmsford PD after having spent seven-plus years with the Mount Vernon Police Department. She spent the last three years working in community affairs.

"We have been looking, and when we interviewed Tiesha, we knew right away we found our officer," added Elmsford Police Department Chief Thomas Proscia.

Heath will be just one of 22 officers that make up the department, a group where openings don't come around too often.

"I wanted more for myself and my family," Heath acknowledged. "I knew other officers who came to this department and told me the great things that were happening there. That's one of the reasons I wanted to make the switch."

As part of the department, Heath is being assigned to patrol.

That position also means plenty of interaction with the public, including going around to schools and interacting with children.

