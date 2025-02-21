Hochul could meet with Trump in Washington as protests over removing Mayor Adams continue

WASHINGTON -- New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is expected to meet with President Donald Trump in Washington on Friday during a session of the National Governors Association.

Her trip to D.C. will likely include a long-awaited meeting with Trump.

It comes days after Trump revoked approval for congestion pricing and one day after the governor announced a package of oversight proposals for City Hall.

On Thursday, Hochul proposed new rules that could significantly affect the way Mayor Eric Adams governs New York City.

The proposed guardrails are designed to curb the influence Trump could have over him after accusations of a quid pro quo deal between Adams and Trump is what led to the Justice Department ordering the mayor's corruption case to be dropped.

However, for the sixth day straight, there were protests calling on Hochul to remove Adams from office on Friday.

She announced her decision on Thursday that Adams will stay in office, citing the will of the voters and Democratic elections. However, she proposed possible restrictions through the end of the year that she will have to get passed through both the City Council and the State Legislature.

However, heated demonstrators said they have no signs of slowly down and they don't want the proposed oversight -- they want Adams out.

"It's not an oversight problem, the problem is Eric Adams, we have a corrupt mayor beholden to Donald Trump, this is a power grab, what we need is Eric Adams to be removed and we're not going to have anything that is less than that," one protester said.

At least six protesters were arrested outside of Hochul's office during Friday's protest.

"While there is no legal basis for limiting New Yorkers' power by limiting the authority of my office, I have told the governor, as we have done in the past, that I am willing to work with her to ensure faith in our government is strong," Adams said in a statement Thursday.

Not everyone is in favor of the proposed checks and balances as some say it would change the autonomy of the city.

