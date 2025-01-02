Hockey player saved by police after suffering cardiac arrest during rec-league game in Westchester

BEDFORD, New York (WABC) -- A hockey player was saved by officers after he went into cardiac arrest during a recreational league game in Westchester County, police say.

Bedford police say back on Dec. 20 they received multiple calls about a 63-year-old man who became unconscious on the ice during a game at Harvey School Ice Rink.

Officer Robert DeAlto says when he arrived on the scene the man wasn't breathing and was suffering cardiac arrest.

"It was definitely a unique experience being out on an ice rink I've never done that before," said DeAlto.

DeAlto began administering CPR and applied an AED, administering shock before Officer Zach Leone and Detective Matthew Whalen also assisted in helping the man.

The man was able to regain a pulse but still required ventilations. He was transported to Northern Westchester Hospital.

"It's a big team effort," added Det. Whalen. "Hockey is a team sport. Emergencies is a team sport."

Police say the unidentified man was discharged from the hospital a few days after being admitted and is on the road to recovery.

"It was great to see everybody kind of coming together to try to help out as best they can," acknowledged Officer Leone.

