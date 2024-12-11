Toys to give kids as gifts for Christmas, Hanukkah holidays | 7 On Your Side

NEW YORK (WABC) -- With Christmas and Hanukkah just two weeks away, there's still time to buy some presents for the kids.

This week is a sweet spot for deals on toys, in which prices dip before jumping back up to entice last-minute shoppers.

7 On Your Side and Toy Insider has you covered for your holiday shopping needs for the little ones.

1) Disney Crystal Surprise, Price: $7.99

The Disney Crystal Surprise is a cool little ball with a surprise collectible. Inside each ball is a crystallized Disney figure, and there are up to 12 different figures you can collect.

Disney is the parent company of WABC-TV.

2) Metal Machines Speed Heroes, Price: $19.99

Up next is the Metal Machines Speed Heroes toy, which is a fully buildable, customizable race car. Inside the box, you dig through 20 surprise pieces that, when put together, build a car.

There are two different car bodies to choose from, and it's got real working lights and sounds too.

3) Barbie Pop Reveal, Price: $2.99

Another gift to consider buying is the Barbie Pop Reveal toy, which is a little lipstick container with a hidden surprise. When you pop off the top, you find a miniature Barbie.

4) Clip Kit, Price: $34.95

If your kids are into STEM, then consider buying the Clip Kit from Fat Brain Toys. The kit comes with a bunch of silicone pieces that you can build structures and practice patterns, but when you pull them apart, that's when the magic happens.

The kit also comes with a small travel bag, making this toy portable.

5) Dino Dig & Diorama, Price: $29.95

The Dino Dig & Dionarama set may be a gift to consider for kids interested in the prehistoric animals. Kids dig through 10 eggs with paleontology-inspired tools to reveal dinosaurs, which all together create a whole "dino diorama."

6) Hatchimals Alive Mystery Hatch, Price: $69.99

One of the hottest toys of the year according to Toy Insider is the Hatchimals Alive Mystery Hatch. The toy comes with a little egg that you pop in the wings to activate your Hatchimal. Kids will love their hatchimal by holding, cradling and playing with it.

There are several different Hatchimals to collect. The Hatchimals toy series first came out in 2016.

If you're interested in any of the featured toys, you can visit the Toy Insider website for more information.

