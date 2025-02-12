Snowfall totals from around the New York City, Tri-State area

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Tuesday night's winter storm dropped the most snow south of New York City with more than 6 inches reported in parts of South Jersey.

Central Park picked up 1.4 inches.

Here's a look at snowfall totals from the winter storm on February 11-12, 2025 from the National Weather Service:

...Connecticut...

...Middlesex County...

Clinton 1.4 in

Westbrook 1.3 in

...New London County...

New London 1.6 in

...New Jersey...

...Atlantic County...

1 ESE Galloway Twp 8.0 in

2 W Atlantic City 7.6 in

Somers Point 7.5 in

2 S Egg Harbor Twp 7.0 in

1 NW Somers Point 6.8 in

Atlantic City International 6.5 in

2 NE Ventnor City 6.2 in

Atlantic City 6.2 in

Mays Landing 3.1 in

...Burlington County...

Mount Holly WFO 3.1 in

2 NNW South Jersey Regional 2.5 in

1 SSE Rancocas 2.3 in

Medford 2.1 in

...Camden County...

1 E Somerdale 3.8 in

Blackwood 3.7 in

3 SSW Chesilhurst 3.0 in

Haddon Township 3.0 in

Berlin 2.9 in

Collingswood 2.5 in

...Cape May County...

2 NW Cape May 7.8 in

1 NE Ocean City 7.0 in

North Cape May 5.0 in

...Gloucester County...

Glassboro 3.0 in

West Deptford Twp 2.9 in

Paulsboro 2.4 in

...Mercer County...

1 NNE Hamilton Square 1.9 in

Trenton Mercer Airport 1.4 in

1 S Trenton Mercer Airport 1.3 in

...Middlesex County...

1 NW Concordia 2.0 in

South River 1.5 in

...Monmouth County...

Wall Twp 4.3 in

Aberdeen 4.0 in

Freehold 3.3 in

Howell 2.0 in

...Ocean County...

Brick 5.8 in

Forked River 5.0 in

Lakewood 4.3 in

Barnegat Twp 4.2 in

1 E Toms River 3.2 in

3 SW Jackson 3.0 in

...Salem County...

Pennsville 3.1 in

Salem 2.9 in

Carneys Point Twp 1.9 in

..Union County...

Newark Airport 1.2 in

...Warren County...

Hackettstown 0.2 in

...New York...

...Kings County...

Midwood 1.4 in

...Nassau County...

Syosset 1.3 in

Sea Cliff 0.9 in

...New York (Manhattan) County...

Central Park 1.4 in

...Queens County...

NYC/JFK 1.5 in

NYC/La Guardia 1.2 in

...Suffolk County...

Upton 2.0 in

West Islip 1.0 in

