Tuesday winter storm to bring another round of snow to New York City, the Tri-State

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The long storm train continues this week with another string of wintry weather, starting with accumulating snow on Tuesday night.

Unlike this past weekend's storm, the range will be from not a flake well north to upwards of a half foot over Ocean County, New Jersey, where a winter storm watch was issued.

Check here for the latest winter weather alerts from the National Weather Service for the New York City and Tri-State area.

The northern edge of the accumulating snow will be roughly near I-80 in Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

That dividing line will be razor-sharp, so any slight shift in the storm track can result in quite a difference in totals.

Anywhere from 1-3 inches of snow is likely in the New York City metro area from central New Jersey to Long Island, New York.

After Tuesday's snow, the next storm arrives Wednesday night. It starts as a wintry mix and then turns to rain, lasting into Thursday morning.

The track of each winter storm will be somewhat different, so the impacts will be different.

Another storm is expected to develop heading into the weekend. It could bring snow, ice, or rain to our area on Saturday afternoon or night, possibly lingering as rain on Sunday before colder air arrives.

Snowfall totals from Saturday night's winter storm ranged from a couple of inches to as much as 6 inches across the Tri-State.

