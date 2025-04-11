Sightseeing helicopters are part of New York's tourism industry, but raise safety concerns

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A deadly helicopter crash that claimed the lives of six people, including a family of five from Spain and their pilot, is resurrecting calls to ban sightseeing flights from New York City altogether.

At the downtown sky port where the fatal helicopter tragedy originated on Thursday, there has been no activity. Only a few commercial commuter helicopter flights were spotted along the Hudson River on Friday, which is normally a bustling corridor.

The FAA temporarily halted helicopter operations around the Hudson River crash site until 5 p.m., and this tragedy has renewed a call to ban non-essential flights, like sightseeing ones, permanently.

"We just arrived yesterday, and we had just heard about the accident so we were a little bit worried, but as mentioned before we're hoping that they check three or four times more to make sure the flight will be safe," said tourist Petra Herrman.

The tragedy didn't stop some Swiss tourists who showed up ready for their scheduled, pre-paid trip with a different sightseeing company. They too were celebrating a birthday and had small children with them just like the family from Spain who all perished.

"We're just so sorry because you go on holiday to have a great time with your family, and obviously you're going to take those memories home... and just for the family at home, they won't be welcoming their family back. It's just so sad," said tourist Sinead Johnson.

Tourists from Ireland decided against flying, watching the accident unfold from their hotel room.

"We were looking at possibly getting a helicopter flight ourselves because we had seen so many," said tourist Jesse Johnson.

The helicopter crash was the tourism sector's third fatal one in the past two decades.

"It's a horror, and it's not the first time that these non-essential helicopters have crashed, and tourists have drowned," said Stop the Chop Board Chair Melissa Elstein.

Elstein's group "Stop the Chop" hopes legislation to ban the sightseeing flights pass City Council soon

"The majority of people are not taking these helicopters, and yet they are dealing with the noise pollution, it's polluting our air and there are serious security and safety risks," she said.

She says the number of tourism dollars the flights bring into the city is exaggerated, but Mayor Eric Adams on "Good Day New York" said allowing non-essential flights are not just for tourism, but important for the economy.

"Helicopter transportation is used, and is part of, not only the attractions of tourism, but many of our business leaders, they use the mode of transportation to get to and from Kennedy Airport and other locations as they go on with their daily lives. That is part of the attraction of business being in the city," Adams said.

