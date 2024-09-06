Family of woman whose body was found in suitcase in Huntington calls for help to find killer

HUNTINGTON, Long Island (WABC) -- The family of a woman whose body was found in a suitcase on Long Island spoke out for the first time on Friday as the search for her killer intensifies.

The body of Seikaya Jones, 31, was found inside luggage in a wooded area next to 320 Nassau Rd. in Huntington around 11:50 a.m. on Tuesday, after being reported missing three weeks ago.

Eyewitness News spoke to the victim's grieving mother and siblings, who are both upset and desperately searching for answers.

"I'm looking and I'm looking, and I can't find her, and I come back from vacation, and I see on the news that my daughter is in a suitcase," said Jones's mother Yolando Terrell. "Where do we do this at? So, someone has to give me some answers."



Jones's sister Shasia Correnthi also delivered emotional remarks on Friday.

"I'm here today to say that my sister Seikeya Jones has a family that was standing beside her," Correnthi said. "Unfortunately, we could not help her get a hold of her mental illness, and with this being said, that does not give anybody the right to put their hands on my sister and put her in a suitcase, and stuff her inside these bushes like she was nothing."

Jones's family says she loved music, and loved to dance and would help anyone who needed it.

She was also a mother to a 4-year-old son.

Jones's birthday was just under two weeks away and would have turned 32.

Her family is calling on the public to come forward with information that might help police find, and arrest the killer.

In the meantime, a vigil is expected to be held in Huntington on Friday beginning at 7 p.m.

