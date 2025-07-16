Teenage boys stabbed in fight at fair in Huntington Station, Suffolk County

HUNTINGTON STATION, Suffolk County (WABC) -- Two teenagers are recovering from stab wounds after a fight broke out at a fair in Huntington Station, Suffolk County.

It happened at 8:50 p.m. Tuesday at the annual Huntington Manor Fire Department Fireman's Fair at Stimson Middle School on Oakwood Road.

Suffolk County Police say a group of teens and young men started fighting.

A 14-year-old boy was stabbed and seriously injured.

A 17-year-old boy suffered stab wounds described as non-life-threatening.

As of Wednesday morning there had been no arrests.

Police plan to step up patrols at the fair, which continues through Saturday.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on Tuesday's incident to contact the Second Squad at 631-854-8252 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS.

Lindsay Tuchman has more details on the affected areas.

----------

* More Long Island news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.