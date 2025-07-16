24/7 LiveNew York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
Teenage boys stabbed in fight at fair in Huntington Station, Suffolk County

Wednesday, July 16, 2025 2:51PM
HUNTINGTON STATION, Suffolk County (WABC) -- Two teenagers are recovering from stab wounds after a fight broke out at a fair in Huntington Station, Suffolk County.

It happened at 8:50 p.m. Tuesday at the annual Huntington Manor Fire Department Fireman's Fair at Stimson Middle School on Oakwood Road.

Suffolk County Police say a group of teens and young men started fighting.

A 14-year-old boy was stabbed and seriously injured.

A 17-year-old boy suffered stab wounds described as non-life-threatening.

As of Wednesday morning there had been no arrests.

Police plan to step up patrols at the fair, which continues through Saturday.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on Tuesday's incident to contact the Second Squad at 631-854-8252 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS.

