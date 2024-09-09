Driver charged in deadly wrong-way crash on Hutchinson River Parkway in Rye Brook

RYE BROOK, New York (WABC) -- Police in Westchester County are investigating a deadly crash caused by a wrong-way driver on the Hutchinson River Parkway in Rye Brook.

Jose Espinal, 48, of Bridgeport, is accused of being intoxicated when he drove his Toyota Highlander southbound in the northbound lanes just after 5 a.m. Sunday.

Officials say he crashed head-on into a Toyota Camry that was traveling north, killing its driver and causing the Camry to catch fire.

The identity of that driver has not yet been released.

Espinal was removed from his car and taken by ambulance to Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla. He has been charged with Vehicle Manslaughter 2nd Degree and Driving While Intoxicated.

The suspect sat with his head down and appeared on the verge of tears during a court hearing on Monday morning.

The judge remanded Espinal who will head back to the county jail in Valhalla ahead of a felony hearing Friday morning in Port Chester.

The full circumstances of the crash remain under investigation.

----------

* More Northern Suburbs news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.