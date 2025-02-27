ICE reopening immigration detention center in Newark, New Jersey this spring

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- ICE on Thursday announced they will be reopening an immigration detention facility in Newark this spring.

Delaney Hall, which previously housed immigrants from 2011 and 2017, will be the first facility to open under President Donald Trump's administration.

The facility is largest in the region, housing over 1,000 beds.

ICE says the reopening of the facility has become necessary as the organization has increased its detention and removal efforts of migrants.

"The location near an international airport streamlines logistics, and helps facilitate the timely processing of individuals in our custody as we pursue President Trump's mandate to arrest, detain and remove illegal aliens from our communities," said acting ICE Director Caleb Vitello in a statement.

The ACLU of New Jersey in part of a statement said "This massive increase in detention capacity places the public in further danger of the Trump administration's unconstitutional, racist, and xenophobic mass detention and deportation agenda."

The news of the facility reopening comes just a month after ICE carried out raids in Newark and other parts of the state.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.