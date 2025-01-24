ICE raids, detainments carried out in Newark without 'producing a warrant,' Mayor Baraka says

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Reports of ICE detaining migrants have rattled cities like Newark, New Jersey, where the mayor revealed that agents carried out a raid on Thursday.

In a statement, Mayor Ras Baraka said ICE had "raided" a business and detained "undocumented residents, as well as citizens, without producing a warrant."

He said one of the detainees was a veteran "who suffered the indignity of having the legitimacy of his military documentation questioned."

"This egregious act is in plain violation of the Fourth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, which guarantees 'the right of the people be secure in their persons, houses, papers, and effects, against unreasonable searches and seizures," he said. "Newark will not stand by idly while people are being unlawfully terrorized."

Congresswoman LaMonica McIver of New Jersey's 10th District, who says she's been in contact with Mayor Baraka, said her office has reached out to the Department of Homeland Security to get answers on how ICE was allowed to come in "without warrant and without justification-to detain not only immigrants, but citizens and even a veteran of our nation's military."

This comes as federal law enforcement and ICE agents have arrested over 500 undocumented migrants wanted for outstanding crimes in sanctuary cities, including three in New York.

That's where ICE agents arrested an alleged El Salvadorian MS-13 gang member, a Jamaican citizen who had been arrested for sexual exploitation of a minor and a Honduran citizen with a drunk driving conviction.

There were similar scenes in Boston, Denver, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC.

In a post on X, ICE said they had made 538 arrests, but did not provide a time frame of when they were made.

"Border czar" Tom Homan recently promised to carry out "big raids" in sanctuary cities across the country, but sources told ABC News that the enforcement operations playing out this week are routine arrests that were planned during the Biden administration.

New York, New Jersey and Connecticut -- plus the District of Columbia and San Francisco -- are among 22 states that sued in federal court to block Trump's order ending birthright citizenship to children of parents who are in the United States illegally.

